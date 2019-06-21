Funeral Services for Ferne P. Gardner, 85, will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends may call 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25th at the funeral home. Ferne was born July 24, 1933 in Jonesville, Virginia to William Spencer and Lola Mae (Rigsby) Palmer. She passed away June 21, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Ferne was a cosmetologist and owner/operator of Royal Beauty Lounge in Dover, Ohio for over 15 years. She also co-owned, with her husband, Stairway to Fitness in New Philadelphia for 14 years. She was known for being an extremely hard worker.She enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing basketball and she also participated in local neighborhood softball games. Ferne is survived by her husband, David “Keith” Gardner, whom she married July 3, 1954; son, Robert Gardner; daughter, Diana Dolce; sister, Faye Geraldine Clark; eight grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Gardner in 2006; sister, Wilma Jean Cosgrove; brother, William Spencer Palmer; and her parents. Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary