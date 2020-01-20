|
Mass of Christian Burial for Feruco Bastijanic, age 85, of Wickliffe, will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Please Meet at Church). Mr. Bastijanic passed away January 19, 2020 and was born on January 15, 1935 in Labin, Croatia. Feruco enjoyed gardening and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his loving family. Feruco was the dearest father of Edward (Vesna) and Elida (Steve) Steroupe; devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Christopher Bastijanic and Jessica and Julianna Steroupe; dear brother of Ivan and Renata (Mario, deceased) Diminic; dear sister-in-law of Alda Bostijanic. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marija (nee Glavicic); and his brother, Bruno. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Feruco’s memory to Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center, 16497 Snyder Road, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020