Flora Jenko, age 89, beloved wife for 62 years of the late Joseph; loving mother of Margaret Boehm (husband Gus, deceased) and Joseph Jenko; devoted grandmother of Andrew, Peter, Caroline and David Boehm. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Flora at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4-8 pm. A Prayer Service will follow at 8 pm. Online obituary, guestbook and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on July 29, 2019