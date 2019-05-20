|
|
Flora Louise Cormack, age 98 passed away May 18, 2019 after a short illness. She was born December 13, 1920 in Wilmore, Pennsylvania and was a longtime resident of Chesterland and for the last 15 years she resided in Concord. Flora enjoyed bingo, casinos, reading and her favorite team the Cleveland Indians. She enjoyed visiting relatives and especially spending time with family. She served in the Womens Army Corp as a Sergeant during World War II at the Pentagon. Flora is survived by her children Doug (Star) Cormack, Laurel (Richard) Smith and Brian (Cindy) Cormack. She also is survived by 13 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Wallace to whom she was married to for 55 years and her loving daughter, Barbara Cormack Bayer. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Acacia Cemetery, Mayfield Hts., Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions will be appreciated to Lost Chords Club. Checks should be made to Laurel Smith. Online condolences and information available at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on May 22, 2019