Flora T. (Mary Janice) Saari


1944 - 2019
Flora T. (Mary Janice) Saari Obituary
Flora T. Saari (Mary Janice), 75, of Painesville, Ohio, passed away at LakeMed Friday, September 13, 2019. Born in Madison, Ohio June 8, 1944, Jan was a 1962 graduate of Madison High School. Her career in caregiving began at Lake County Memorial Hospital in 1963. From there, she took care of many prominent people in California and Washington, D.C. While in Washington D.C., she became an ordained Reverend at the National Spiritual Science Center. Moving back to Painesville in 1986, she continued her career in the Lake County area until retirement. She was an avid supporter of many charities and organizations. Auntie Forfor lived a full and colorful life with many wonderful adventures. She is survived by her loving sister, Paula O'Leary (Tim); and brother, Timothy, of Idaho. Beloved aunt of seven nieces and nephews and six grandnieces and nephews. Thank you to the Hospice of the Western Reserve and LakeMed for their care. Private family services will be observed at a later date.
Published in The News-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
