Florence B. (Jans) Urankar
Funeral Mass for Florence B. Urankar (nee Jans), age 97, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Paschal Baylon Parish, 5384 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights, OH. Private Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.Florence was born on March 2, 1923 in Cleveland to the late Joseph and Julia Jans and passed away on November 5, 2020. Flo loved to travel with her husband, caring for family, but most of all being a mom, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.Florence is the beloved wife of 65 years to Frank A.; loving mother of Tom Urankar (Char) (both deceased), Diane (Jack) Dempsey, and Yvonne (Frank) Sciarappa; cherished grandmother of Dana Struna (Rocco Casella), TJ Struna, Frank (Rachel) Struna, Amanda Struna, Tiffany (Shaun) Rice, Max Dempsey, Arisa, Sierra, and Michael Sciarappa; proud great grandmother of Desirae, Santino, Tevyn, Hudson, Lincoln, Kayden, Kirra, and Ryder; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Paschal Baylon Parish or the American Heart Association, 1375 E 9th St #600, Cleveland, OH 44114


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
