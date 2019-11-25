|
|
Florence D. Watson, age 96, of Mentor, passed away, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 30, 1923 in Cleveland, OH to the late Glenn and Florence Watson.Mrs. Watson was a homemaker.Florence enjoyed dancing, boating, traveling in their motor home, spending time with family, and attending her grandchildren’s events.She is survived by her husband of 72 years: Milton Fredrick Watson; son: Milton James (Donna) Watson; grandchildren: Dr. Danielle D. (Ronald) Cooper, Milton Jason (Karelys) Watson, Abbie Lee (Ben Ottman) Watson, and Kelley Vidmar; and great-grandchildren: Ashley Jean Cooper, Jacob William Cooper, Caleb Cooper, Marcos and Xavier Watson.Preceding Florence in death are her 6 brothers and sisters.The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church, 131 N. State Street, Painesville, OH 44077.Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.Contributions may be made in Florence’s memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 26, 2019