"Together Again" Florence E. Butler, age 93, of Wickliffe, passed away February 9, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on May 6, 1926, to the late Anton and Mary Nachtigal. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Florence was a devout Catholic who had a spirit of adventure. Florence was a survivor of the East Ohio Gas fire and spoke of the tragedy often. She was a homemaker and Office Administrator. Florence is survived by her son, Tony Butler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, John Joseph Butler; son, Stephen Butler; siblings, infant Anthony, Anthony (Mary), William Butler, Mary (Thomas) Brown, Anna (George) Parke, Bea (Joe) Trolli, August Nachtigal, George Nachtigal, Rev. Fred Nachtigal, Helen Gattozzi and Louis Nachtigal. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Donations in honor of Florence can be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve or Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 12, 2020