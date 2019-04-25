|
On April 24, 2019, Florence J. Waite, of Painesville, passed away at the age of 89 in Mentor, Ohio. Florence was born in Painesville, Ohio to Henry Upson and Florence Elizabeth Spence. She was a graduate of Harvey High School and helped organize her class reunions for over 50 years. She attended Baldwin Wallace University and married Marc E. Waite on April 22, 1950. They were together for over 60 years and raised three children, Laura, David, and James. She worked as a secretary at Upson Machine Products for 25 years, and volunteered in the library at State Street School.She and Marc delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and were active members of Painesville United Methodist Church. Florence was known throughout the community as a kind and generous soul, always smiling and friendly to anyone she met. She loved creating beautiful needlepoint canvases, as well as researching, collecting, and documenting centuries of family genealogy. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry U. Spence and Florence E. Spence; her brother, Henry C. Spence; and her beloved husband, Marc. Florence was very proud of and beloved by her large family. She is survived by her sister, Matilda (Tyl) Watson; and her children, Laura Grable and husband, Ron; David Waite and wife, Laurie; and James Waite and fiancee, Tanya; grandchildren, Bryan Rhodes and wife, Jennifer, Julie Albert and husband, David; Marc Waite and wife, Tabitha; Thomas Waite and wife, Erin; and Christon Knouse and wife, Breanna; great-grandchildren, Ben, Nick, Erik, Max, Cheyenne, Zayden, Katlynn Florence, Kiley, Jack, Charlie, Ryder, and Corbin; and many nieces and nephews. The Waite family wishes to thank Governor's Pointe in Mentor and Harbor Light Hospice for their loving care of Florence. Memorial services and a celebration of Florence's life will be held later this summer. Condolences can also be shared via the online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 28, 2019