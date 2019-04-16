|
|
Florence Luthanen passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Residence in Hilton Head, SC.Born to Fredinando and Annunziata (Nancy) Surace Leonello.Survivors include her son, Kenn (Marie) Luthanen of SC; grandchildren, Donn Luthanen of NY and Amanda (Robert III) McClintic of GA; great-grandchildren, Kendal, Lola, Robert, and Sean; siblings, Sara (Richard) Lang, Nancy Leonello and James (Doris) Leonello; and many friends and extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Grace Martello, Henry and Pete Dominic; and her husband Donald, whom she is buried next to in Riverside Cemetery.Local arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary & online condolences available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019