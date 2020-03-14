|
|
Florence “Peggy” D. Komandt 98 a lifelong resident of Geauga County passed away Thursday March 12, 2020 at Grace Woods Manor in Niles, Ohio. She was born August 25, 1921 in Middlefield to the late Charles and Ruth (Atwood) Dale. Peggy graduated from Middlefield High School. She retired from Mercury Plastics in Middlefield and was a former member of Parkman Congregational Church. She loved sewing, quilting, was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the PTA, and a room mother. Peggy’s largest accomplishment, which she had her hands full, was keeping her kids Straight.She will be sadly missed by her children: Sue (Terry) Beck of Austintown, Lon (Linda) Komandt of Bristolville; grandchildren: Leslie Komandt, Stephanie (Doug) Ford-Weimer, Aaron (Kellie) Ford, Pam Meigs; a great grandson, Charles Ford; a sister, Edith (John) Richmond of Ashtabula; and a brother, Charles “Butch” Dale of Troy. Besides her parents. she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Komandt who died August 13, 1971; sisters: Lottie Kuzmaul, Laverne Miller; brothers: Arthur Dale, Cecil R. Dale, Glen Dale, and Elwin “Bud” Dale. A Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Overlook Cemetery, 18145 Tavern Rd Burton Ohio 44021 (Parkman Township) with Pastor Matt Lowe officiating. Memorial donations can be made in Peggy’s name to, Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road Suite 270, Valley View, OH 44125Sly Family Funeral Home assisted the family with her arrangements. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020