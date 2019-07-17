|
|
Florentine A. "Flo" Moyer, age 77, of Painesville. Heaven gained another angel when Flo passed away peacefully with some of her family by her side on July 14, 2019 at Tri-Point Medical Center. She was born August 4, 1941 in Euclid, Ohio. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Painesville, where she was active with the Missions and various activities and committees. She enjoyed knitting and sitting on her back porch visiting with her sister, Kathy, and her dog, Maggie. She also enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, loved reading and has quite the Reader's Digest collection. She retired from Progressive Insurance as an Underwriter, and prior to that, she retired from Sylvania after 30 plus years. Mrs. Moyer is survived by her daughters, Sue Tischler, of Nevada, Sally (Todd) Arno, of Wisconsin, and Shelly (Brian) Smith, of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Karl (Stefanie) Forrest, Kira (Donny) Gillett, Corey (Jarred) Jungwirth, Brittany (Peter) Voland, Shannon (Lucas Burton) Arno, Erika (Devin) Villacrez, Samantha (Michael) Hansen; great-grandchildren, Shiloh Forrest, Hudson Jungwirth, and Benson Gillett; and nephew, Scott (Lisa) Cummings; and step-son, Nick. She was preceded in death by her mother, Florentine Ann Greenway; and her uncle, John Curry. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27th from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 422 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Her final resting place will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg. E, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or at lakehumane.org.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019