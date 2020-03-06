|
|
Floyd William Varner, 89, of Wallace, NC, formerly of Chesterland and Painesville, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on September 3, 1930, in Spring Church, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Charles and Merti Varner. He is also predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Cleaver Varner; daughter, Pamela Taylor; and his son, Floyd "Munson" Varner. Floyd proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a member of the "Screaming Eagles" 101st Airborne Division. Floyd is survived by his wife of 35 years, Claudette Varner; sons, Terry (Connie) of Wickliffe, OH, James (Kelly) Varner of Albany, GA, John Varner of Rome, OH, and Paul Varner of Toledo, OH; daughters, Judy (Terry) Wiggins of Burton, OH, Janet (Rodney) Keener of Chardon, OH, Neva (Timothy) Sargent of Chesterland, OH, Eva (Robert) Jaite of Chardon, OH, Joan (Lynn) Stokes of Warren, OH, and Jane (Edward) Blankenship of Burton, OH; 26 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Lorraine (Gary) Hartley of Rose Hill, NC, Christine (Dale) Flood of Concord Twp., OH and Donna Miller of Medina, OH; six step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Floyd was a devoted husband and caring father, grandfather and friend. He was a quiet man who, in his younger years, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. As he got older, he enjoyed playing poker with his sons, Nascar races on TV, flea markets, casino gambling, the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Steelers. Floyd was loved by many and will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Floyd’s wish was to be cremated, therefore, there will be no funeral service. Arrangements were handled by Quinn McGowan Funeral Home, Wallace, NC. Expressions of sympathy and condolences can be sent to his family c/o Quinn McGowan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 339, Wallace, NC 28466.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020