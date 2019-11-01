Home

Floyd Wooten, III, age 69, of Painesville, died on October 31, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 25, 1950, in Painesville, to the late Floyd and Gertrude Wooten, Jr. Floyd was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sports, playing cards, and played the piano and guitar. Floyd was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church. He is survived by his children, Selina Wooten, Misty Wooten, Floyd Wooten IV, Heather Harless, Fayzer Saunders, and Shannon Wooten; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Louise Sams, Johnny (Johnnie Mae) Wooten, Clifford Wooten; sister-in-law, Knova Wooten. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Wooten. Memorial contributions are suggested to Louis Stokes VA Hospital, 10701 E Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106.
