Floyd Wooten, III, age 69 of Painesville, died on October 31, 2019, at his home. He was born on October 25, 1950, in Painesville to the late Floyd, Jr. and Gertrude Wooten. He was a graduate of Harvey High School and a U.S. Army veteran that served during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sports and playing cards. He was a great lover of music and enjoyed playing the piano and guitar. Floyd gave his life to Christ at a very young age and was a former member of both Mt. Olive Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church.He is survived by his children, Selina Wooten of Painesville, Misty Wooten of Wisconsin, Floyd Wooten IV of Ashtabula, Heather Harless of Marysville, Fayzer Saunders of Hawaii, and Shannon Wooten of Texas; 9 grandchildren; siblings, Louise Sams, Johnny (Johnnie Mae) Wooten, Clifford Wooten; sister in law, Knova Wooten. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Wooten, brother in law, Craig Sams, and grandson, Anthony Payton.Memorial contributions are suggested to Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 E Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019