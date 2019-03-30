|
Foster Kempton, 76, of Perry Township, passed away February 7, 2019 from complications following a heart attack. He was born December 6, 1942 in Glouster, Ohio to George and Treva Kempton. Following his service in the US Navy, he married Jean Dawson and moved to Perry in 1968 where he drove for Pepsi and Euclid Disposal until retiring in 1996.Foster is survived by his children: Mark (Laurie) of Avon and Jennifer (and her two cats) of Perry Township; his brother, George (Pat) of Concord, along with many nieces and nephews and their children.He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James, Jack, Ted, Bob, Jayne and Michael, as well as his long-time companion, Mickey Gladding.Dad enjoyed fishing, hunting and talking about his time in the Navy. He was also a history buff who enjoyed aviation and military museums and reenactments. He never met a stranger and cherished the conversations he shared with friends and family.As much as he loved visiting cemeteries, he had no desire to be a permanent resident and was cremated.Please join us Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Perry Community Center to share stories and memories of Dad. A light lunch will be served.In lieu of flowers, our father requested that donations be made to the Salvation Army of The Plains, Ohio or the .
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019