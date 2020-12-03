Frances A. (nee Miklos) Lukans, 93, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. Born Feb. 22, 1927, in Sharon, Pa., she had lived in Wickliffe before moving to Mentor. Frances was a championship bowler and had worked at Regal Lanes in Painesville as a bookkeeper. She had also worked as an accountant at H&R Block. She loved traveling, going on vacations, enjoyed her computer, working puzzles and crossword puzzles, and playing cards and bocce. Frances was the loving mother of Carol (Joseph) Pitingolo and Nancy (Thomas) Formica; cherished grandmother of Joseph Pitingolo Jr. (Kim Weisenberg), Steven (Ann) Pitingolo, Richard (Jennifer) Pitingolo, Christopher Pitingolo (Suzzanne Keigley), Mario (Cindy) Formica, Angela (Don) Dondrea, Teresa (Greg) Tinnirello, Vince (Samantha) Formica, Brett Lukans, and Troy Lukans (Mellisa Hanson); great-grandmother of 22; mother-in-law of Linda Lukans; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry M. Lukans in 1987; son, Raymond Lukans; parents, Michael and Anna (nee Bohach) Miklos; and siblings, Stephen (Dorothy) Miklos, John (Joanne) Miklos, Margie (Chester) Boraski, and Marilyn Slattery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
