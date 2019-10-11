Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Frances Alma Sevier


1931 - 2019
Frances Alma Sevier Obituary
Funeral services for Frances A. Sevier, 88, of Mentor, a homemaker, will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Frances passed away October 10, 2019 in Kirtland. Born March 31, 1931 in Cherry Tree Twp., PA, she lived in Mentor the past 22 years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, canning food and loved and watched wildlife. Survivors include her son, Dr. Wayne (Dora) Sevier; daughter, Susan (Robin) Walker; grandchildren, Kimberly (Scott) Rothenberg, Timothy Walker, Ashley (Rodrigo) Collazos, Anthony (Natalia) Lisiewski, and Jennifer Sevier; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Robert, and Abigail; siblings, Ray (Veda) Kellogg and Marie Bigley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Sevier, in 1996. Her parents, Andrew and Lucy (Graham) Kellogg; brothers, Phil, Guy, Merle, and Lee; and sisters, Gertrude and Dorothy are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
