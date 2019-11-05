|
|
Frances Billenstein, age 89, of Chardon, died on November 3, 2019, at Chardon Health Care. She was born in Lakewood, OH, on January 1, 1930, to John Frederick and Frances (nee: Quinlan) Billenstein. She is survived by her brother, John Billenstein, of Westmoreland, TN; and her niece, Narrah A. Berenschot, of Moreno Valley, CA. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. Interment will be held at Chardon Municipal Cemetery. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019