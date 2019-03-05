|
|
A Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Frances Cerar, 98, will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Vitus Church, 6019 Lausche Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio.Frances was born July 5, 1920 in Cleveland to Frank and Frances (Zelco) Brancel.She finished her beautiful life March 4, 2019, at the Slovene Home for the Aged in Cleveland.Nana showed us how to live, work, and love her entire life. Our family is here and strong, because of her.She is joining her husband, John Joseph Cerar; her son, John James Cerar; her grandson, Jeffery “Duffy” Cerar; and many more family members and friends. The reunion will be spectacular.Nana will be watching over her daughter, Patricia Fran Cerar of New Hampshire; daughter-in-law, Patricia Ann Cerar of Florida; grandsons, Jay (Kim) Cerar and Pete (Jackie) Cerar; great-grandchildren, Adam, Jonathan, Brice, and Pierson.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Ste 445, Independence, Ohio 44131. www.jdrf.org.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019