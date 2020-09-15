Frances Kincaid

1/1
Frances Lavahn Kincaid, age 90, of Brevard, NC, died in peace and gratitude for a life enriched by friends and family on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kincaid; sister, Norma Burr; and a brother, Custer Boggess, Jr. Mrs. Kincaid was born in West Virginia and moved to Ohio in 1951. She was a cosmetology teacher at Auburn Career Center for 26 years. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and a lover of Christian music. She led many choirs and groups. Mrs. Kincaid was a loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter, Devan Kincaid Riess (Curt); two brothers, Richard Boggess (Roberta), and Robert Boggess; sister-in-law, Glenna Jean Murrin; grandson, Nolan Riess (Rebecca); granddaughter, Alana Riess; great-grandchildren, Alex Riess and Chloe Riess. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no formal services. Online condolences may be left at: www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com. Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

