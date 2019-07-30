|
|
Frances L. Dietrich, 91, a longtime Lake County resident, passed away July 26, 2019 at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. She was born January 7, 1928 in Johnstown, PA. Frances grew up in Youngstown, OH and was a 1946 graduate of Rayen High School and a 1950 graduate of Lake Erie College. She married N. Lee Dietrich in 1951 and worked as the children’s librarian and story lady at Morley Library in Painesville. After the birth of her daughter, she left her full-time job at Morley, but continued to be the children’s story lady at Morley and Mentor libraries. She was also an active volunteer in the community, volunteering as the art teacher at the first workshop in Lake County for children with developmental disabilities. She also volunteered at the Well Baby Clinic, taught Sunday school for many years, and later in life, volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program. She was a former member of the Grand River, Mentor Harbor and Put In Bay Yacht clubs. After her husband, Lee, retired, she spent many summers at their Put In Bay home, where Frances loved to fish and spend time with her friends, while Lee pursued his love of boating. Frances will be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, love of reading, gardening and the arts, love for all animals, especially her pets, and most of all, her love for her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Lee (David) Kobelt; granddaughters, Molly Frances Kobelt and Rachel Lee Kobelt; niece, Lisa; and nephews, Doug, Barry and David. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Norman L. “Lee” Dietrich; her parents, Francis and Birde (Jones) Lindemuth; and her sister, Sara Lindemuth Uffelman. The family will receive friends to celebrate Frances’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH, 44060. A memorial service and time of sharing memories will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will conclude the celebration. In memory of Frances, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd. Bldg. E, Mentor, OH 44060 or to the Salvation Army, 69 Pearl Street, Painesville, OH 44077 or to a . Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019