Frances Louise Brosovich, born October 15, 1939, to Hurley and Julia Webb, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Fran worked for the GE Lamp Division in the 60’s, and during the 70’s, she worked for Sanborn Plastics in Chardon. She retired from being a bus driver for East Shore and Chardon Schools after 30 years. She enjoyed crocheting, bus trips, bingo, and visiting with her friends. She is survived by two sisters, Nancy (nee: Webb) Hudson, of Virginia, Vernice (nee: Webb) Alley, of Madison; and brother, Joseph Webb, of Virginia; her daughters, Valerie (John) Christani, of Chardon, Dyana (Greg) Sankovich, of Chardon, Kristin (Joseph) Phipps, of North Carolina; her sons, Mike (Tami) Brosovich, of Utah, and Mark (Noelle) Brosovich, of North Carolina. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William Webb; infant son, Louie Brosovich; and her beloved husband, Louis Brosovich. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Private family inurnment to follow at a later date.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019