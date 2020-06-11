Frances M. Vendi
1932 - 2020
A Memorial Mass for Frances M. Vendi, age 88, will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the mass at the church. Frances was born March 26, 1932, in Painesville, to Mike and Anna (Halko) Volanski. She passed away June 9, 2020, at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Frances was a homemaker. She was very artistic and enjoyed crocheting, gardening and working crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dominic Vendi; sons, Gary (Alberta) Vendi and Mark Vendi; and special niece, Barbara Madanski. She also leaves four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Erkkila, Catherine Augustine; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Fairport Senior Center, 1380 East Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077. The Church requires masks to be worn and social distancing.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUN
17
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
