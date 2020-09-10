1/1
Frances Mangino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances M. Mangino, 81, of Euclid, passed away on September 5th, 2020. At her side was her companion of 30 years, Robert Ryan. Daughter of Teresa Parrottino and Michael Mangino (deceased); sister, Marie Lewis (husband, James). Frances was mother to Mary Gallik (husband, William), Charlene Ebbert (husband, Richard), and Lisa Parsons. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Cupar; and son, Oliver Lightcap. She was blessed to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Frances spent most of her career in the restaurant service industry until her retirement in 2000. She loved old movies, the history channel, romantic novels, watching eagle webcams, and spending time with her family. She was a big Ohio sports fan, especially loving the Columbus Blue Jackets. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. A Service will be held at Western Reserve Cemetery, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026 on Tuesday, September 15th at 2 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to your favorite charity in Frances' honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
Western Reserve Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved