Frances Mangino

Frances M. Mangino, 81, of Euclid, passed away on September 5th, 2020. At her side was her companion of 30 years, Robert Ryan. Daughter of Teresa Parrottino and Michael Mangino (deceased); sister, Marie Lewis (husband, James). Frances was mother to Mary Gallik (husband, William), Charlene Ebbert (husband, Richard), and Lisa Parsons. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Cupar; and son, Oliver Lightcap. She was blessed to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Frances spent most of her career in the restaurant service industry until her retirement in 2000. She loved old movies, the history channel, romantic novels, watching eagle webcams, and spending time with her family. She was a big Ohio sports fan, especially loving the Columbus Blue Jackets. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. A Service will be held at Western Reserve Cemetery, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026 on Tuesday, September 15th at 2 p.m. in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to your favorite charity
in Frances' honor.