Funeral Services for Frances Marie Bunnell, age 90, will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17th, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Frances was born March 14, 1930, in Painesville, to James Simon and Gladys (Herroon) Joles. She passed away July 12, 2020, at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Frances was a lifelong Painesville resident. She enjoyed bowling, camping, dancing, and hiking. She worked for Perfection Corp. and Unionville Tavern. Frances is survived by her husband, Philip D. Bunnell, of Painesville Township; son, John Hnath of Geneva; daughters, Christine (Mike) Sackett of Pleasant Prairie, Missouri, Kimberly Myers of Painesville Township, and Connie (Greg) Ford of Painesville Township; daughter-in-law, Linda Hnath; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Hnath; son, Alan Hnath; brothers, James Joles and Arthur Joles; and her parents.