Frances Marie Bunnell
Funeral Services for Frances Marie Bunnell, age 90, will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 17th, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Frances was born March 14, 1930, in Painesville, to James Simon and Gladys (Herroon) Joles. She passed away July 12, 2020, at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Frances was a lifelong Painesville resident. She enjoyed bowling, camping, dancing, and hiking. She worked for Perfection Corp. and Unionville Tavern. Frances is survived by her husband, Philip D. Bunnell, of Painesville Township; son, John Hnath of Geneva; daughters, Christine (Mike) Sackett of Pleasant Prairie, Missouri, Kimberly Myers of Painesville Township, and Connie (Greg) Ford of Painesville Township; daughter-in-law, Linda Hnath; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Hnath; son, Alan Hnath; brothers, James Joles and Arthur Joles; and her parents.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
