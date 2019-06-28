News-Herald Obituaries
Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Church
Frances (Fiorino) Mastromonaco

Frances (Fiorino) Mastromonaco Obituary
Frances Mastromonaco (nee Fiorino), 86, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Symphony of Mentor.
Frances was a great cook and she dedicated her life to family and her faith.
Dearest mother of Joseph (Sue), Michael (Gwen); grandchildren, Erin, Kelly (Aaron), Joshua, Annie, Nicholas, Molly; brother-in-law, James Criswell; aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt of many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore; parents, Jennie and Santo Fiorino (nee Terrizzi); sisters, Anna (Joseph) White, Jennie (Gene) Sidoti, Helen Masitto, Clara (Milton) Aleksandrowicz, Mary Jane (Rosario) Cervella, Sara Criswell; brother, Anthony (LaVerne).
Family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Closing prayers 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 10:30 a.m., 32114 Vine St., Eastlake, OH 44095. Fr. Steven Breck pastor will be the Celebrant. Entombment All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon Twp., OH 44024.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests those who wish may make donations to in Frances’s name.
Published in The News-Herald on June 29, 2019
