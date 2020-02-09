|
Frances Powers Kowal (nee Reidy), age 61, passed away far too young on February 4, 2020, surrounded and in the warm embrace of her family.Francie was the loving wife to Gary for 33 years, the dear mother of Matthew and Caroline (Ryan); beloved sister to Jay (Jane) and Tom (Catherine), and wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Carol, long-time residents of Concord Township (Ohio), where Francie, Jay and Tom grew up.Francie was a loving mother, volunteer, and sports mom, while also excelling professionally as a financial controller for Asia operations at Teradata, retiring in January 2019. She was an avid Notre Dame fan but cheered on Matthew’s The Ohio State University Buckeyes as well as Caroline and Ryan’s Butler University Bulldogs (particularly at Caroline’s soccer matches and Ryan’s baseball games). After relocating from Beavercreek, Ohio to Fort Myers, Francie and Gary enjoyed hosting longtime friends in their new home, made new friends in their Verandah community and Francie volunteered at her Parish food pantry (following in her mother Carol’s footsteps) and was a mentor to a local high school student. With all that, she still found time to travel around the world with her family.Francie graduated from St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana and received a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University, Washington D.C. She had stayed closely connected with her St. Mary’s girlfriends and always enjoyed their get-togethers over the years.Mass of Christian Burial is February 12 at 9:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul, 13031 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, followed by a Celebration of Francie’s life at the River House at Verandah, 12201 River Village Way, Fort Myers from 11:00 am-1:30 pm. The family also plans to host a Celebration of Life in the Beavercreek area later this year.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Frances Kowal Memorial Mentorship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 11801 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33905.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 10, 2020