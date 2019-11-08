News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
More Obituaries for Frances Greco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances R. (Campagna) Greco

Frances R. (Campagna) Greco Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Rosemarie Greco (nee Campagna), age 90, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday November 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Greco passed away at the David Simpson Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland on November 8, 2019.She was born in Avon, OH on April 29th, 1929 and graduated from Avon High School. Frances was devoted to raising three children and was a member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, OH. For many years, she and her husband, John, were avid swimmers and dancers, and they were active members of their church. John and Frances organized city dances for many years and were once named Volunteers of the Year. They also enjoyed camping and fishing and spent time vacationing in Canada and Florida as snowbirds. Frances also enjoyed making sure that her guests were well-fed and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and no visit was ever complete without an ice cream cone.Frances is survived her son, Dr. Nicholas (Dr. Michele (nee Koss) Greco); her daughter, Rosemarie (Kevin) Kenney; her daughter-in-law, Regina Greco (nee Simmons); her grandchildren, Melissa (Derek) Devloo, Tiffany (James) Gyure, Stephanie (Thomas) Berteau, Andrew Greco, Kenneth (Brianna Davis) Greco, and Joshua Kenney; her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Owen, Josephine, Paxton, Leighton, and Oliver; and her sisters, Mary (Frank) Banjoff and Josephine (Kenneth) Myers.She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Samuel Greco; her son, Joseph Vincent Greco; her brothers, Joseph (Margaret) Campagna and Anthony (Marian) Campagna; and her parents, August and Frances Campagna. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frances’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://ww.alz.org/) or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, OH.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
