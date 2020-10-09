Teta grew up in Collingwood and graduated from Collingwood High School, she was a proud Railroader and member of the alumni group. She went to work for Cleveland Trust right out of school and spent 31 years at the Lakeshore branch in Euclid. She went on to retire from KeyBank after 41 years. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral where she was part of the choir, danced and spent time on the board. Teta passed on October 1, 2020 at the Slovene Home for the Aged where she had resided for the past 4 years. Teta is survived by her sister Donna (Sam deceased) Mitrovich, her nephews Mike (Carol) Mitrovich and Mark (Laurie) Mitrovich as well as their children Grant, Anna, Carter and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Mary Dragas.Visitation will be Wednesday Oct. 14th from 4-8pm at Jardine Funeral Home 15822 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136. The funeral will be at 10am Thursday Oct. 15th at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 6306 Broadview Rd, Parma Ohio 44134 with internment to follow church service at St. Theodosius Cemetery



