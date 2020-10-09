1/
Frances Teta Dragas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teta grew up in Collingwood and graduated from Collingwood High School, she was a proud Railroader and member of the alumni group. She went to work for Cleveland Trust right out of school and spent 31 years at the Lakeshore branch in Euclid. She went on to retire from KeyBank after 41 years. She was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral where she was part of the choir, danced and spent time on the board. Teta passed on October 1, 2020 at the Slovene Home for the Aged where she had resided for the past 4 years. Teta is survived by her sister Donna (Sam deceased) Mitrovich, her nephews Mike (Carol) Mitrovich and Mark (Laurie) Mitrovich as well as their children Grant, Anna, Carter and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Mary Dragas.Visitation will be Wednesday Oct. 14th from 4-8pm at Jardine Funeral Home 15822 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136. The funeral will be at 10am Thursday Oct. 15th at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral 6306 Broadview Rd, Parma Ohio 44134 with internment to follow church service at St. Theodosius Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home, Inc.
15822 Pearl Rd
Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 238-7701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved