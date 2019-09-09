|
|
Francesco Continenza, affectionately known as Uncle Frank, age 87, of Wickliffe, OH, passed away September 5, 2019 at Hospice of Western Reserve. He was born September 24, 1931, in Cerchio, Italy, to Francesco and Gemma (D’Amore) Continenza (both deceased). Francesco immigrated to Cleveland, OH, in December 1955 to reside with family. He found employment within a week at Ohio Gear (Towmotor/Caterpillar). There, he was a skilled machinist and chief steward throughout his entire career, until he retired at the young age of 48. Francesco also served as a banquet bartender for over 30 years at local hotels. He was a member of the Italian American Club and Eagles, both in Wickliffe. Francesco married Eleanor Leo (deceased) on April 27, 1957 and together, they raised four daughters. He was very proud of his family. He is survived by his daughters, Gemma (John) Orsulic, Trish (Joe) Constantino, the late Maria (James) Albanese and Donna (Rocky) Ranallo; grandchildren, Tiffany (Nick) Ford, John Orsulic, Alex Orsulic, Gabriella Albanese, Rocco Ranallo, Nicholas (Kathryn Merino) Ranallo and Gianna Ranallo; great-grandchildren Dominic Ford, Mackenna Ford and Lorenzo Ranallo. He also leaves behind his beloved and faithful companions, his cats, Frankie and Josephine. Francesco lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed bocce, bowling, golf, playing cards, traveling and returning to Italy to visit with family and friends. His smile was infectious, he could light up a room just by walking in. He will be greatly missed. Please join us in the celebration of his life. The family will receive family & friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 (please meet at Church). Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 10, 2019