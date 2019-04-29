Francis C. “Frank” Poling, age 84, of Geneva, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. Born on May 10, 1934, in Madison, he was the son of the late Hubert and Edna (Shahan) Poling. Mr. Poling served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a past member of Madison VFW Post #8548. A hard worker, he owned and operated Poling Construction Inc. with his brother, Gerald, for many years. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, golf, and bowling in his younger years. He is survived by his step-son, David L. Kenny of Willoughby; step-daughter, Dianne "Happy" Bowdler of North Carolina; sister, Mary Waltz of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Poling; brothers, Paul, Grant, Robert, and Gerald Poling; and sister, Judy Streets. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 175 S. Broadway in Geneva. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. A committal service will then take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Geneva.Online Obituary and guestbook at: www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary