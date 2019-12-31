Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Francis "Franco" Cascone Obituary
Francis “Franco” Cascone, 75, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died December 28, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare in Mentor. He was born March 2, 1944 in Cleveland, OH. Franco volunteered his time to many causes, including safety awareness for kids, running the Mentor Jaycees, and HIV education and awareness. His hobbies were anything artistic: drawing, painting, creating and sewing puppets, and performing. He enjoyed taking long walks at Headlands Beach, watching the NASA broadcasts, and making silly faces. Survivors include his best friend, Marina Cascone; children, Tammi (Joe) Cascone - Kovalcheck, Gina Cascone and Carl Cascone; grandchildren, Anthony, Carly, Bailey, Carl Vincent, and Alyna; and his siblings, Donna Quinones, Tina (Lou) Marason, Chris Mills, and Ralph (Lea) Cascone; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eva Cascone; and many brothers and sisters. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in honor of Franco will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
