Francis E. “Frank” Curtiss, 88, of Painesville, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 (12:55 p.m.), at Briar Hill Health Care Residence in Middlefield. He lived with his daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Mitchell Edmonds, in Painesville, during his six-year struggle with dementia (and prior to that). Frank was born in Fairport Harbor, son of the late Emory Curtiss and Helen (nee Lampela) Allen. Frank served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class and was honorably discharged in 1952. He worked at both Sas and Ohio Rubber Companies and then became a milkman with Lockie Lee/Dairymen’s Dairy for about 10 years, until 1991.Frank served Lake and Ashtabula Counties with both a residential and commercial route. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 377, and Zion Lutheran Church in Painesville, having raised his family there. He enjoyed many entrepreneurial endeavors, but would be most remembered for writing a new genre of poetry he referred to as Country Poetry, a style that is an easy to read, fun romance poetry. Throughout many years, he always referred to himself as “The Milkman Poet.” His book can be purchased at Amazon, soft cover or kindle, (Title: Country Poetry from the Milkman). He was the beloved husband of 18 years to Ruth (Wilson/Edelinski); and raised four children as the loving father of Candace Edmonds and Susan Ross, both of Painesville, and stepfather of Tom Edelinski and Dan Edelinski, both of Missouri. He was the grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of 24; and great-great-grandfather of one. Frank was the fourth eldest of nine and is survived by sisters, Alice Bonness and Lorna Curtiss, both of Mentor; and brothers, Jack of Texas, Philip of Brookpark, Toby of Missouri, and David of Colorado. He also leaves his best friends, Ray Heitanen and his wife, Dee, of East Claridon. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard and John. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Riverside Cemetery, 385 Riverside Drive, Painesville. Contributions in his name are suggested to Our Shepherd Lutheran School, c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 508 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 22, 2019