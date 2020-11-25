Francis J. “Frank” Filla, Jr. of Chardon passed away November 11, 2020 at University Hospitals of Cleveland from an illness. Per Frank’s wishes, his illness was kept private to avoid worrying close family and friends. Frank graduated from Chardon High School in 1973 and was a lifelong Chardon area resident. He was best known as a retired Geauga County Deputy Sheriff, but he also had worked as a park ranger. Since his retirement from the Sheriff’s Dept., he could be seen running the loader at many of Ronyak Paving Company’s yards during the summer and running the loader clearing snow in the winter for SAM Landscaping. Frank always seemed to have a story, joke or funny comment for every situation, and he was never afraid to share them. Whether it was giving advice or showing his collection of WWII and cowboy memorabilia, Frank always enjoyed imparting his knowledge to anyone who showed interest. He loved to take his sidecar motorcycle for a ride and would always offer to take the kids for a safe ride. In his free time, he loved watching his cowboy movies/shows, “GunSmoke”, riding his motorcycles, and most importantly eating dinner and watching “The Five”, with his brother Jim. Even though, at times, he could seem gruff on the outside, Frank had a huge heart and wanted nothing more than to help those he cared about. His family, whom he loved so dearly, always had a special place in his heart and he wanted the best for his family. Frank was an amazing Uncle to his nieces and nephews as well as his Great Niece and Great Nephews. Survivors include his mother Ella (nee: Mann) Filla of Claridon Twp; siblings Christine (Donald) Richley of Claridon Twp, James Filla of Claridon Twp and John (Renee) Filla of Chardon. He was preceded in death by his father Francis J. Filla Sr. Due to COVID, private services will be held at a later date. Heaven gained an angel, and we know he will be looking after all that loved him. A visitation following COVID guidelines, requiring masks and social distancing will be held from 4-8pm on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at DeJohn Funeral Homes & Celebrations Center 12811 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH 44026. A private family service will take place. As Frank always told his brother Jim every night before bed and his family when they were sad, “Always have happy thoughts”. In lieu of flowers, Frank asked to please donate to a special account that is being set up for his brother Jim, who has Down Syndrome. Information regarding this account will be made available at the visitation. For service information, please call 440-682-0907.



