Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
37932 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Francis M. Hounshell Obituary
Francis M. Hounshell, age 57, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. Son of Lafayette and the late Margaret (nee Sopko) Hounshell. Frank was the beloved husband of Leslie A. Petric for 34 years; loving father of Cynthia A. (Matthew) Lott and Michael F. Hounshell; grandfather of Colton and Gunner; brother of Charles (Cheri), James (Cynthia), Donald (Robin), Anthony (Susan) and Margaret. Loving uncle to many.Frank worked as a Senior Project Manager for Evolution Construction and enjoyed vacationing in Florida, spending time with his grandchildren and he loved animals especially his dog, Stella.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 2-5 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Entombment at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Oh.In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
