Francis N. White Jr., age 94, of Mentor, passed away December 16, 2019 at Mentor Ridge, surrounded by his family. Francis was born August 11, 1925 in Jamestown, New York to the late Francis Sr. and Dolly White. He moved to Ohio in the 1940’s. Francis retired from the City of Mentor, where he worked in the Service Department and retired from the Painesville Forestry Department. He is the loving husband of 70 years to Doris White (nee Ryder); father of Marsha (Rick Sr.) Marthe, Loretta (Forrest) Emerick, Michael White, Kenneth White and the late Dennis White; grandfather of Rick Marthe Jr. (deceased), Terry (Alice) Marthe, Gregory (Jennifer) Marthe, Chad (Perrin) Marthe, Danielle Emerick and Randy (Crystal) Emerick; great-grandfather of thirteen; great-great-grandfather of five; brother of Martha and the late Virginia and Clayton; uncle of many. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 20, 2019 at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Mentor Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019