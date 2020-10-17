Mass of Christian Burial for Frank A. Angeloro, age 70, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry, Ohio. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the mass, at the church. Burial will be in Perry Cemetery.Frank passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident and graduate of Perry High School Class of 1968. He married his high school sweetheart Penny (P-Lee) in 1981.Many are fortunate to have had their house built by Angeloro Construction and most likely heard the phrase "you can't see it from my house" when he was too stubborn to agree with your ideas!He enjoyed playing poker and golfing with his buddies, winery hopping, shopping and vacations. He could be found in the kitchen cooking and singing to his Oldies tunes.He is survived by his loving wife, of 39 years, Penny Chapman Angeloro; son, Frank J. Angeloro (Courtney); daughter, Renae Angeloro-Munoz (Alfonso); granddaughters, Isabella and Emilia Munoz; sisters; Kathleen Angeloro, Nancy Steele (Tim), Patricia Perry (Tom), Margie Tatar (David); sister-in-law, Linda Angeloro, sister-in-law, Pam Kester (Bill), many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Charlotte Angeloro, and brother Daniel Angeloro.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Frank's name to The Perry Food Bank, 4261 Manchester Rd. Perry, Ohio (440) 259-3332.