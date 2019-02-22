It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Frank A. Daniels, age 89, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. He formerly lived in Willowick for 61 years.Frank was born on August 31, 1929 in Cleveland and was a 1947 Collinwood High School Graduate. He married Louise Augustine on February 14, 1953. Frank was a tool and die maker for Jet Die and Development for 35 years and then Associated Enterprises, retiring in 1991.Frank loved fishing on his boats on the Chagrin River and Lake Erie, flying his radio controlled model airplanes, running model train sets, and gardening in his backyard. He loved music, country, and especially polkas. He attended many church festivals and polka dances all over Lake Co.Most of all, Frank was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family dearly. He has 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.You will always be forever in our hearts, Papa!Frank is survived by his daughters, Pat (Don) Ward, Peg (Steve) Popik, Kathy Stefko, Judy Price, and Connie (Dave) Mausser; and son, Frank (Susan) Daniels. His grandchildren: Val Ward (fiancée Cory), CJ Ward, Steven and Amy Popik, Gina Stefko, Ken (Mary) Stefko, Mike (Tiffany) Stefko, Jackie (Greg) Hug, Sandi (Bill) Weber, Katie, Holly, and JJ Stegh, Liz, Sam and Grace Daniels; and great-grandchildren: Jayden, Breahna, Liam, Jen, and Kayla. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by beloved wife, Louise; sisters, Lucille Powers and Mary Whitcomb; and parents, Frank and Mary Danilowicz.A funeral mass will be held at noon on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29840 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to in Frank’s memory. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary