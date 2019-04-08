|
A Celebration of Life Service for Frank A. Iacano, 68, of Concord, will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where family will also receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Father John Sullivan will officiate the service. Frank passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon. Born Jan. 6, 1951, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Frank was the beloved husband of 44 years to Denice L. (neé Mahoney) Iacano; loving father of Nicole L. (Oscar) Gama; cherished grandfather of Milagro; and brother of Larry Iacano. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olga (neé Krischuk) Iacano. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 9, 2019