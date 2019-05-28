Home

Funeral Mass for Frank A. Jurkoshek Sr., 80, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Mr. Jurkoshek passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 8, 1939, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for more than 50 years, living in Willowick before moving to Mentor.He was a true handyman, loved building things and could fix anything. Frank was the beloved husband of 51 years to Ruth (nee Nakasian) Jurkoshek; loving father of Tris Lunato, Cindy (Art) Witterman, Mario Lunato Sr., and Frank (Gina) Jurkoshek Jr.; cherished grandfather of Nichole (Jason), Jason, Tim, Kelly, Mario Jr., and Ryan; great-grandfather of Carter, Rick and Kaylee; brother of Florence Lunato; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Florence (nee Walsh) Jurkoshek; siblings, Ralph (Dora, dec.) Jurkoshek, Theresa (Ray, dec.) Rogaliner, and Jack (Marie, dec.) Jurkoshek; and brother-in-law, Tony Lunato. Donations can be made in Frank's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019
