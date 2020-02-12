|
God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around him and whispered “Come with me.”On February 09, 2020, Frank A. Karic, 65, of Flowery Branch, GA, returned to the loving arms of his Father in heaven.Born in Chesterland, OH to his father, Frank C. Karic, who preceded him in death and survived by his mother, Elsie Karic (Kerniskey) and sister, Sue Damukaitis (Tom).To know Frank was to love Frank. Always a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, Frank’s life was defined by the love he gave to others. While he had many interests and hobbies, his passion was his family, especially the storybook love and adventures he shared with the love of his life, Lori.Frank is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lori Karic (Phillips). He was the proud father of son, Frank P. Karic, and daughters, Kelly Copeland (Lane) and Krystal Thornberry. Cherished Papa of Frankie, Addison, Ella, Penny, Alexander and Lucy.Frank also shared a special bond of love with his sisters-in-laws, Kathy Richards (Larry Enterline) and Toni Pastoric (Ray), as well as his nieces, Amy Rustay (Scott), Rachel Pastoric and nephew, Ted Churchia.The lives his love touched are more numerous than the stars in the sky. His impact on this world will endure forever as will his spirit as he is welcomed by our Father with the words: Well done, my good and faithful servant.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Flanigan’s Funeral Home located at 4400 S Lee St, Buford, GA 30518.Visitation will also be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, beginning at 2:30 with a service to follow at 3:30 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Bobby Linkous officiating.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA. (770) 932-1133
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020