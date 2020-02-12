Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Karic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Karic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank A. Karic Obituary
God saw him getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around him and whispered “Come with me.”On February 09, 2020, Frank A. Karic, 65, of Flowery Branch, GA, returned to the loving arms of his Father in heaven.Born in Chesterland, OH to his father, Frank C. Karic, who preceded him in death and survived by his mother, Elsie Karic (Kerniskey) and sister, Sue Damukaitis (Tom).To know Frank was to love Frank. Always a smile on his face and a joke on his lips, Frank’s life was defined by the love he gave to others. While he had many interests and hobbies, his passion was his family, especially the storybook love and adventures he shared with the love of his life, Lori.Frank is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lori Karic (Phillips). He was the proud father of son, Frank P. Karic, and daughters, Kelly Copeland (Lane) and Krystal Thornberry. Cherished Papa of Frankie, Addison, Ella, Penny, Alexander and Lucy.Frank also shared a special bond of love with his sisters-in-laws, Kathy Richards (Larry Enterline) and Toni Pastoric (Ray), as well as his nieces, Amy Rustay (Scott), Rachel Pastoric and nephew, Ted Churchia.The lives his love touched are more numerous than the stars in the sky. His impact on this world will endure forever as will his spirit as he is welcomed by our Father with the words: Well done, my good and faithful servant.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Flanigan’s Funeral Home located at 4400 S Lee St, Buford, GA 30518.Visitation will also be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, beginning at 2:30 with a service to follow at 3:30 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Bobby Linkous officiating.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA. (770) 932-1133
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -