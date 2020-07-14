Frank A. Kozlevchar, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, born Dec. 10, 1939, in Coketon, W. Va, and died July 2, 2020 in The Villages, Fl. Frank resided in Wickliffe, Ohio; Mayfield Village, Ohio; and the Villages, Florida. Frank had a passion for restoring old cars and enjoyed playing golf. He retired from Eaton Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kozlevchar and Sophie Slugar; brother, John J. Kozlevchar; and son, Jeffrey S. Kozlevchar. Frank was survived by his daughter, Denise M. Landry; grandson, Jourdane W. Landry; granddaughter, Desiras C. Landry; great-granddaughter, Leilani S. Landry; and longtime companion, Joanne Urankar. Upcoming funeral mass to be announced at a later date.



