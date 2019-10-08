Home

Frank B. Butcher Jr. Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Frank B. Butcher Jr., announces his sudden passing, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 41. He is survived by his parents, Frank (Sherry) Butcher, Sue (nee Sincich) (Joe) Sutton; his sister, Mary Frances (Jason) Lynch; his nephew, Ulysses Lynch; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Those who wish to celebrate Frank’s life are welcome to gather at 2:00 p.m., on his birthday, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Recher Hall 20713 Recher Ave., Euclid, Ohio 44119.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
