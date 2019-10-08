|
Frank C. Moore (April 9, 1932 – October 5, 2019)Frank C. Moore, 87, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Saturday, October 5. A great provider, Frank supported, protected and blessed his family with happiness, humor, security and many opportunities. He was also a loving “Papa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was born April 9, 1932, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the youngest child, and only son, of Francis C. and M. Mildred (Fowler) Moore. Frank wed Fannie (Fisher) Moore in Johnson City, TN on June 19, 1951, a marriage which lasted 57 years until her death, March 30, 2009. They were residents of Painesville, Geneva and Perry, Ohio (1951 to 1971) and Wilmington, NC (since 1971). Frank was also preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Madeline Vernick, Shelia Rylance, and Donna Heath. He was employed almost 40 years at Diamond Alkali/Diamond Shamrock in Painesville, Ohio (1952 to 1971) and Diamond Shamrock/OxyChem in Castle Hayne, NC (1971 to 1991), where he served as plant Fire Chief (1971 to 1988) and Safety & Hygiene Superintendent. Frank also served as a volunteer fireman with the Perry (OH) Township Fire Department (1960 to 1971), led the Perry Junior Fire Department (1969 to 1970), and was a Perry Little League manager of Brock Monuments’ teams in the mid-1960s. Frank enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, reading historical fiction and non-fiction, and gun collecting. He and his wife, Fannie, loved going to family sporting events, and watching the Cleveland Indians and Browns, ACC basketball and NASCAR. Frank also found great amusement in sharing embellished tales of his life with friends and family. Survivors are son, Frank Lee Moore (wife Cindy), of Goodyear, AZ; daughter, Judy Ann Moore-Groves, of Patrick Springs, VA; son, Terry Allan Moore (wife Cathy), of Wrightsville Beach, NC; son, Kevin Jerome Moore, of Clarkston, MI; daughter, Carole Jean McLean (husband James), of Burgaw, NC; and son, Shawn Dale Moore, of Apex, NC; 11 grandchildren, Leslie, Jason (wife Katelyn), Lindsey (husband Jason), Andrea (husband Jon), Sarah (husband Jarrod), Alex, Zech, Sam, Casey, Jamie and Michaela; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Brody, Reid, Paisley, and AJ; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Coble Ward-Smith Oleander Chapel, 3915 Oleander Dr., Wilmington, NC. The family will also receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St, Madison, OH. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, also at The Behm Family Funeral Home. Frank’s final resting place will be at The Perry Cemetery at Center Road and Middle Ridge, Perry, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to Frank’s preferred charitable organizations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org); (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc); Best Friends (https://bestfriends.org). Special thanks to the staff at Davis Health & Wellness at Cambridge Village, as well as the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice, for their attention and care in Frank’s final days.
Published in The News-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019