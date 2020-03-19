|
Frank Colini, 63, of Mentor, died March 16, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born May 13, 1956 in Cleveland. Frank served his country with the United States Marine Corps. His hobbies which he enjoyed were playing cards, video poker, and other family games. Frank enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Survivors are his sons, Michael and Joseph (Ronda) Colini; several grandchildren; his mother, Josephine Colini; siblings, Nick Colini, Mike (Audrey) Colini, Maria Ulogar, and Joann (Michael) Planisek; and many nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Domenico Colini. Private family services will be held with burial at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chesterland. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 21, 2020