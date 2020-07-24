Frank D. Gould, age 91, passed quietly on July 18, 2020 in Mentor, Ohio. Mr. Gould was born November 24, 1928 in Globe, Arizona to Frank (Joseph) and Kathleen (Dunlap) Gould. Frank served as a Private First Class in the Marine Corps, and graduated from the Arizona State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. Though his heart was always in his home state of Arizona, he settled in Ohio, predominantly in the Village of Timberlake. As a Professional Engineer, he supervised several notable construction projects that have marked the Northeast Ohio landscape including Cleveland Hopkins Airport, Erieview Plaza and the Richfield Coliseum.He is survived by his wife, Jean (Herbert) Gould; children: Kathleen (Stephen) Troehler, Kurt (Annie) Gould, Nancy (Randall) Reger, Kyle (Meetha) Gould; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Lucretia Gould; sister, Eleanor Wilson; and grandson, Luke Gould.At his request, no service will be held.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Joseph Indian School (https://www.stjo.org/
).