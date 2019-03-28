|
|
Frank D. Leonard Sr., age 82, of Painesville, passed away following a brief hospital stay for pneumonia on January 5, 2019. He was home with his sons at the time of his passing.Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Rosemary, in 2016.Frank was born Feb. 8, 1935, the middle of 14 kids and was the last survivor, very fitting for the go-to-guy of the family to be the last to pass. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as soon as he turned 18 and served for eight years.He retired in 1997 from Lonza in Painesville Township. Frank and his brothers spent many years racing stock cars at Painesville Speedway and his passion for cars and racing was instilled in his sons. He loved to garden, and he and Rosemary had a special devotion to roses.He is survived by his sons, Frankie, Joey (Jane), and Bobby; grandsons, Jessie, Dustin (Kelly), and Louie “CB” (Caitlin); great-grandchildren, Riley, Parker, and Jaxson. Frank and Rosemary will be together forever as they are laid to rest the 63rd anniversary of their wedding. Their cat, Tom, will join them in the everafter.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 521 Plum Street in Fairport Harbor, followed by burial at Perry Cemetery at the corner South Ridge (Rt. 84) and Lane Roads.The family has suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Frank and Rosemary’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019