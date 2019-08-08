|
Frank E. Gren, age 75, of Mentor, passed away peacefully July 31, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor with his daughter at his side. He was born January 7, 1944, in Cleveland, to the late Henry and Helen Gren. Frank retired as an electrical engineer. He was a member of the Cleveland Eagles Club. He is the loving husband of the late Carol Gren and the late Francine Gren; dearest father of Valerie V. Gren and the late Marina Gren. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Our Lady Chapel at Gilmour Academy, 34001 Cedar Rd., Gates Mills. Donations can be made in Frank’s name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Home. To leave condolences visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019