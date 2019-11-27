Home

Frank E. Spilar, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2019 at his home in Willoughby. He was born February 5, 1975 in Cleveland, OH. He loved spending time outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Frank had a great love of music of all kinds and loved attending rock concerts. Frank was known as a kind and unselfish man who was admired and loved by all who knew him. Frank is survived by his daughter, Alexandra Spilar; parents, Richard and Sandra (nee Fleck); his sisters, Tracey (Mike) Urbas and Susan Steible; nieces and nephews Jessica, Lauren and Marcus Steible; and great niece, Kennedy Gugliotta. He is also survived by many other aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 12 to 4 p.m., with a service at 3:30 p.m. Contributions to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
